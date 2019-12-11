UN's Guterres voices "strong support" for Normandy Four efforts toward Donbas settlement

The organization chief reiterated support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders.

Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres, welcomes the outcomes of the meeting of the leaders of France, Germany, the Russian Federation, and Ukraine (Normandy Four) held in Paris December 9.

"He reaffirms the strong support of the United Nations for the lead role of the member countries of the Normandy Four, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Trilateral Contact Group, and the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission in Ukraine in the framework of the Minsk agreements," reads a statement, published on the UN website.

The secretary-general has called on all concerned to "redouble their efforts to build on recent progress towards a resolution of the conflict".

Guterres reiterated his "full support for the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders."