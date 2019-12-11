Trump announces readiness to immediately sign new NDAA; US$300 mln to go to Ukraine

22:55, 11 December 2019
Politics
REUTERS

"Wow! All of our priorities have made it into the final NDAA: Pay Raise for our Troops, Rebuilding our Military, Paid Parental Leave, Border Security, and Space Force! Congress – don't delay this anymore! I will sign this historic defense legislation immediately!" Trump tweeted on December 11.

The NDAA, among other things, reauthorizes $300 million of funding for the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, to include lethal defensive items as well as new authorities for coastal defense cruise missiles, and anti-ship missiles.

According to Voice of America's Ukrainian Service, the document provides for mandatory sanctions against companies participating in Russian Gazprom's Nord Stream 2 energy project, as well as in the TurkStream project.

Tags: #USA#Trump#lethalaid#security#funding#NDAA