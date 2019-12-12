Expert: "No point" in amending law on special status of Donbas

The territory is now beyond control of the Ukrainian government.

Ukraine-based military expert Oleh Zhdanov said that it would be inappropriate for the Ukrainian Parliament to amend the law on the so-called special status of Donbas before the next Normandy Four Summit is held in spring 2020.

"It just needs to be rolled over to follow the procedure agreed upon in Paris," the expert told Obozrevatel.

Zhdanov believes that "judging by the results that we saw at the Paris summit, now there is no point in amending the law."

"Everything had been laid down in the law, but it doesn't and won't work anyway," he is convinced.

As Zhdanov explained, the reason is that "we don't control this territory: Ukraine's jurisdiction doesn't operate there."

"No matter what we pass here, if those guys don't draft the law the way they want, they'll never comply with it," the expert suggests.