“Usual tactic": SBU explains how Russian propagandists got to Kyiv

The security service SBU assured that they would "react promptly" if propagandists commit unlawful actions.

Diana Sirazi, a journalist with the Russian propaganda TV channel Zvezda, owned by the Russian defense ministry, arrived in Kyiv as a private individual.

"She is a photo reporter, so she was never in the focus of the Ukrainian Security Service," the agency press service told Obozrevatel.

In this context, the SBU notes "this is their usual tactic: they take newbies who have just been hired or interns. They come to Ukraine as private individuals."

As UNIAN reported earlier, a group of journalists with the Russian propaganda TV channel Zvezda, arrived in Kyiv unhindered, of which they boasted in their report.

They said their visit followed an "invitation" to Russian journalists, voiced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky at the Normandy Summit briefing. Zelensky called on Russian propagandists to stop spreading fake news and invited them to come to Ukraine to see the real picture of life in Ukraine.