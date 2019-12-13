Zelensky comments on possible "wall" in Donbas

If there is a wall, Zelensky says, Ukraine will need to create all conditions for the Ukrainians living in the temporarily occupied territories to leave for the government-controlled territory.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said if a wall is set up in Donbas, it will be "another state" that Ukraine will never recognize.

Speaking at a TV panel show Pravo na Vladu [Right to Power] on Thursday, he recalled the five scenarios for the reintegration of Donbas and the return of Ukrainian territories, approved at a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

"One of these plans is 'plan B,' as you said. This is no 'plan B' for me, this is 'the last letter plan,' this is the last [resort] plan. For the time being, I really would not want us to apply this plan because this wall, it already exists. That is, we need to figure out how we can have these people back – their mentality, their minds, their identification as Ukrainians. We now have a 'living wall' – people are dying, so this is not an option for me personally, but, unfortunately, we must move forward... We are definitely not going to wait and keep losing our Ukrainians for five years," he stressed.

"If the wall is set up, this will be another state that we will never recognize. If there is a wall, we need to create all conditions for the Ukrainians who are now in the temporarily occupied territories, who really identify as Ukrainians, so that they move to us since there will be a different zone behind the wall where only militants will be," he added.

As UNIAN reported earlier, presidential aide Andriy Yermak said that if talks with Russia fail, Ukraine will "build a wall and move on".