Zelensky offers Rada to streamline naturalization procedure for certain categories of applicants

The procedure should be simplified for foreigners who fought in Donbas on Ukraine's side and those who fled from persecution in Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has submitted for consideration by the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, a draft law "On amending certain laws of Ukraine concerning citizenship issues" aimed at improving the relevant legal framework.

The draft law provides for the exemption of certain categories of persons from being obliged to commit to terminating foreign citizenship upon obtaining citizenship of Ukraine, provided they pledge allegiance to Ukraine, according to the president's press service.

The document proposes to exempt from commitments to terminate foreign citizenship when acquiring Ukrainian citizenship those who are (were) on contracted military service with the Armed Forces of Ukraine or helped ensure national security and defenses, provided they submit a declaration of renunciation of foreign citizenship.

It also provides for the exemption from said commitments citizens of the aggressor or occupying state and who were persecuted in their country, also provided that they submit a declaration of renunciation of foreign citizenship.

The draft law proposes to expand the circle of persons entitled to obtain citizenship of Ukraine by right of soil; cut the list of force majeure grounds preventing applicants from obtaining a document certifying termination of foreign citizenship; review grounds for the termination of Ukraine citizenship; specify grounds for canceling the naturalization decision, etc.

The president also suggests amending a number of laws of Ukraine, providing for the filing of a declaration on the absence of foreign citizenship by persons applying to be accepted for public service, service with local government bodies, law enforcement, etc.