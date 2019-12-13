Kremlin names condition for amending Minsk agreements

Peskov said it's not the Kremlin that should be asked for such an opportunity, but the "self-proclaimed republics."

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said the parties to the conflict, which Russia has repeatedly denied being, need a mutual will to amend the Minsk agreements.

In a response to the relevant statement by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who said Minsk Agreements should be upgraded, Peskov said it's not the Kremlin that should be offered such an option but the "self-proclaimed republics."

Read alsoUkraine to prepare amendments to Minsk agreements by next Normandy meeting

"The Minsk package of measures is signed by representatives of self-proclaimed republics. Accordingly, it is possible to talk about any amendments without knowing the opinion and position of representatives of the self-proclaimed republics, but this would be unpromising," Peskov said, according to RIA Novosti.

As UNIAN reported earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said it is necessary to amend the Minsk peace agreements on Donbas, as local elections in Russia-occupied districts in Donetsk and Luhansk regions cannot be held before Ukraine regains control over its eastern border with Russia.