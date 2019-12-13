Serbian Foreign Ministry comments on Crimean occupation administration envoys' visit to Serbia

Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic says Serbia respects territorial integrity of Ukraine and, in this regard, no one from the executive authorities met with the delegation of the occupied Crimea.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Serbia has commented on the recent visit of representatives of the occupation administration in Crimea to Belgrade, declaring respect for the territorial integrity of Ukraine.

Commenting on a possible violation by Belgrade of the provisions of the UN Resolution, Dacic said it was a "generally accepted demarche that we constantly receive," and reiterated no one from the executive authorities had participated in this.

He added it was only representatives of two opposition parties who had met with politicians from the occupied peninsula at the parliament premises in Belgrade.

As UNIAN reported earlier, the delegation from Russian-occupied Crimea met with deputies of the Serbian parliament during their visit to Belgrade on December 4-7. The envoys of the so-called "Crimean authorities" also took part in a conference titled "The Belgrade Dialogue: for Constructive Relations with Russia and the Recognition of the Crimean People's Will."

Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its deep concern about the recent visit of representatives of the occupation administration in Crimea to Belgrade and their participation in official events.