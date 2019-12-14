On Dec 18, specific date for Donbas ceasefire, prisoner swap to be announced – Prystaiko

On December 17, Ukraine will require the OSCE to change the mandate of the organization's mission to ensure obtaining accurate information on the disengagement of forces and weapons.

Foreign Minister of Ukraine Vadym Prystaiko hopes that on Wednesday, December 18, the Ukrainian side to the Trilateral Contact group on Donbas settlement in Minsk will hear a specific date for a ceasefire start and exchange of prisoners.

"Before the end of the year, I hope we will exchange our POWs, and an agreement will be reached on Wednesday," Prystaiko told a TV panel show "Svoboda Slova" [Freedom of Speech].

Prystaiko says, working groups of the Trilateral Contact Group are set to meet in Minsk on December 18.

Read alsoPrystaiko: Work on Steinmeier formula to continue, there will be no federalization

In addition, the security group will require that the OSCE verify the presented data. The humanitarian group will do a final verification of prisoner swap lists.

On December 17, Ukraine will require the OSCE to change the mandate of the organization's mission to ensure obtaining accurate information on the disengagement of forces and weapons.

In an interview with UNIAN, Vadym Pristayko earlier said that Ukraine had completed the designation of new sites for the disengagement of forces and weapons.