"Even nuclear arms will be overshadowed": NSDC names main threat to global security

Ukraine is working to develop its own cybersecurity center.

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov met with a delegation of the U.S. Senate, naming cybersecurity a key component of Ukraine's national security.

Danilov says protecting information and devices from hackers is extremely important because cyber weapons will soon be the most powerful in the world, the NSDC press service reports.

"In the next five to ten years, cyber weapons will become number one in the world, even nuclear weapons will be overshadowed," the NSDC secretary emphasized.

He reported on the work on the updated Cybersecurity Strategy and noted that the NSDC continues to work on the development of the National Cybersecurity Coordination Center (NCCC).

Its main tasks will be forecasting and identifying potential and pressing cyber threats, as well as providing the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine with analytical material.

American delegates noted that Ukraine was keen on repelling cyberattacks. The parties emphasized that cyberattacks pose "huge challenges" for Ukraine and the United States, exchanged experiences on their prevention and tackling, and emphasized the importance and prospects of bilateral cooperation in countering them.

As previously reported, over the past month, eleven cyberattacks were repelled in Ukraine.

Two months ago, hackers attacked the banking system and the official website of President Zelensky. Thanks to the coordinated efforts of Ukrainian experts, the attacks were promptly tackled.