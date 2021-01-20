The Ukrainian president believes that relations between the countries will improve.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has invited Joe Biden, the 46th president of the United States, to visit the Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv.

Zelensky expressed confidence that relations between the countries would improve.

"Watching the inauguration of the new U.S. President in the new office on Bankova Street [in Kyiv], I'll be glad to welcome Joe Biden in the well-known Kyiv. I'm sure our relations will be enhanced," he wrote on Twitter on January 20.

Biden's inauguration

The 46th president of the United States, Joe Biden, took the oath of office in Washington on Wednesday, January 20.

Ambassador to the United States Volodymyr Yelchenko officially represented Ukraine at Biden's inauguration ceremony.

Author: UNIAN