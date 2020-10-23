The decisions were adopted at an extraordinary meeting on October 22.

An extraordinary meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers, Ukraine's government, took place on October 22, during which a number of personnel decisions were adopted.

In particular, the government terminated the order on the temporary performance of duties of the head of the State Customs Service of Ukraine by Andrii Pavlovskyy, as well as adopted the order on his dismissal as Deputy Head of the State Customs Service of Ukraine, according to the government portal.

Read alsoMinor reshuffle possible in Cabinet before local elections – ruling faction leaderMeanwhile, Deputy Head of the State Customs Service for Digital Development, Digital Transformations and Digitization Yevhen Entis is appointed as the acting head of the State Customs Service of Ukraine.

In addition, personnel decisions were made in the structure of bodies of the urban planning industry: a decision was made to dismiss Yurii Vasylchenko as the head of the State Urban Development Inspectorate and Oleksii Bashkirov as the head of the State Urban Development Service of Ukraine.

The government also declared the order on the temporary performance of duties of Head of the State Architectural and Construction Inspectorate of Ukraine by Bohdan Fedorenko invalid.

Author: UNIAN