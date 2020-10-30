The official claimed he did not know how to properly report the plot in Koreiz.

Chairman of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine (CCU) Oleksandr Tupytsky says he sees nothing surprising in the fact that in 2018, he became the owner of a land plot in the village of Koreiz in Russian-occupied Crimea, drawing up a contract of acquisition under Russian law.

He made the comment at a briefing in Kyiv on October 30, as reported by an UNIAN correspondent.

Asked whether he saw anything surprising in the fact that a CCU Chairman owns land in Crimea, registered under the legislation of the occupying state, Tupytsky replied: "No, I don't!"

When journalists stressed that Tupytsky acted under Russian occupation law when drawing up the contract, he asked, "What was I to do?"

Journalists tried to ask a few more questions about Tupytsky's land plot, but he left the briefing site.

Earlier, Tupytsky said at the briefing that he had not declared the plot in the occupied Crimea because he didn't know how to properly do it.

He assured that his "only fault" was that he had not asked the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) to explain how to resolve the issue.

On October 28, journalists with the Skhemy (Schemes) program reported that Tupytsky in 2018 became the owner of a land plot in Koreiz, drawing up a contract under Russian law, but failed to reflect this in his assets declaration.

It was reported earlier that Director of the National Anti-corruption Bureau of Ukraine Artem Sytnyk also hid the fact of sale by his wife in 2017 of the land plot worth RUB 900,000 in the occupied Sevastopol according to the legislation of the occupying state, with the payment of duty to the budget, which was not specified it in the declaration.

Author: UNIAN