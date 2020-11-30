Venice Commission experts will have an online meeting on Ukraine on Wednesday.

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Legal Policy Andriy Kostin says that by December 9, the Venice Commission will provide its conclusions regarding the consequences of rulings by the Constitutional Court of Ukraine (CCU), which have entailed the constitutional crisis in the country.

He announced this at a Conciliation Council meeting of parliamentary faction leaders and chairmen of parliamentary committees, an UNIAN correspondent reported.

Kostin noted that "there will be an online meeting of experts from the Venice Commission on Wednesday to consider a request from the President of Ukraine, which concerns the consequences of the CCU's decision."

"I think that these conclusions by the Venice Commission, which will be available by December 9, will also be important for the parliament to work on these issues," he said.

Zelensky lodges request with Venice Commission

On November 25, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky asked the Venice Commission to assess the constitutional situation caused by the Constitutional Court's October 27 decision and provide an opinion on the state of anti-corruption legislation after its adoption.

Author: UNIAN