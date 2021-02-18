The relevant appointment was backed by 241 lawmakers.

The Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, has appointed lawyer Viktor Kychun as a new judge of the Constitutional Court.

The relevant appointment was backed by 241 lawmakers, an UNIAN correspondent reported.

Read alsoZelensky Office chief's adviser comments on possible government reshuffleIn addition to Kychun, Olha Bodnar-Petrovska (candidate from the Batkivshchyna parliamentary faction), Yuriy Pavlenko (from the Opposition Platform - For Life faction), and Ruslan Sydorovych (from the Holos faction) had applied for this position.

Two judicial positions remain vacant in the Constitutional Court.

Viktor Kychun's biography

Viktor Kychun is an associate professor of the Department of Constitutional Law at Yaroslav Mudryi National Law University. According to the official biography, he also has experience as a lawyer.

Kychun worked as head of the legal department, and later was a member of the Board and Director of Legal Affairs and Problem Debt Management at Bank Credit Dnipro (until 2015).

He holds a PhD in Law and has over 25 years of experience in the field of law.

Author: UNIAN