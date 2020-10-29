"Certain government bodies" are making anti-state and anti-constitutional moves, Danilov says.

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Oleksiy Danilov, says the actions of "certain government bodies" are posing a threat to Ukraine's national security.

"The decisions of certain state authorities are anti-state and anti-constitutional," Danilov wrote on Facebook Thursday, October 29.

He believes that these agencies individual actions are posing a threat to the national security of Ukraine.

In his post, he stopped short of calling out the names of the government bodies he criticized.

On September 16, the Constitutional Court ruled unconstitutional certain provisions of the law on the National Anti-corruption Bureau.

These included the norms on empowering a President to establish NABU, appoint and dismiss its director, appoint three members to the competition commission selecting the Bureau chief, appoint one member of the external control commission to conduct an independent audit of NABU performance, its operational and institutional independence, and approve the regulation on the Civil Control Council and the procedure for its formation.

Also, on July 28, the CSU declared unconstitutional the Presidential Decree of April 16, 2015, on the appointment of Artem Sytnyk as NABU Director. The relevant motion filed to the CCU by 51 lawmakers claimed the then head of state Petro Poroshenko went beyond his constitutional powers and violated the ban on usurpation of state power. Also, the deputies argued, the decree contradicts Constitutional provisions on the exhaustive list of presidential powers.

On October 27, the Constitutional Court ruled on the case on the motion submitted by 47 legislators to repeal Article 366-1 of the Criminal Code, which provides for liability for inaccurate asset declaration by government officials.

On October 28, pursuant to the CCU ruling, the National Agency on Corruption Prevention shut down public access to the Unified State Register of Asset Declarations.

Author: UNIAN