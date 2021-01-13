Meanwhile, lockdown will be in effect in Ukraine until January 24.

Quarantine restrictions in Ukraine will remain in place after the end of the January lockdown and will last at least throughout this year, that's per the sources in the Cabinet of Ministers.

Businesses will be allowed to resume operations after January 24, however, general restrictive measures could be retained in Ukraine even until 2023, Obozrevatel reported citing the source.

These plans are based on the outlook voiced by medical experts who believe by that time the majority of the population will have already contracted and recovered from the coronavirus.

Read alsoMinister Stepanov says it's tough quarantine rather than lockdown in UkraineLockdown in Ukraine: Latest

On December 9, the Cabinet decided to introduce strict quarantine for the January 8-24 period.

The Ministry of Health plans to shift to adaptive quarantine after the end of the January lockdown.

The Cabinet says that the enhanced quarantine is aimed at curbing the incidence and calmly starting the vaccination process.

Author: UNIAN