The Ukrainian side is ready for all formats of bilateral meetings between the presidents of Ukraine and the United States.

Ukraine's Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova has announced active work on the arrangement of a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. President Joe Biden.

She said about this during a briefing in Washington.

"Of course, we are working – both we and our colleagues from the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine are actively working to ensure that the meeting and visits of both President Zelensky to the United States and, I hope, the seventh visit of Joe Biden to Ukraine, take place," she said in Ukrainian.

Read alsoNo exact date amid interest on both sides – Yermak on prospects for Biden's Kyiv visitAt the same time, Markarova noted the Ukrainian side is ready for all formats of bilateral meetings between the presidents of Ukraine and the United States in other countries if such an opportunity arises earlier.

"We have not only a very active start, we also have a very friendly and good start. We definitely feel tremendous support from our American colleagues at all levels – it sounds at all levels from President Biden, Secretary of State [Antony] Blinken – you've all seen the recent visit to Kyiv. That is, unconditional and very powerful support and development of contacts at all levels," she said.

"We see meetings at the ministerial level, at the levels of various government organizations, active phone talks, so we really haven't had such active cooperation for a very long time," the diplomat added.

Background

On May 6, 2021, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a joint press conference with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Kyiv invited U.S. President Joe Biden to visit Ukraine.

"[It's] The year of the 30th anniversary of Independence when our important 'Crimean Platform' will be held, the first platform for helping Crimea, for the end of occupation of our peninsula. And I invited the President of the United States of America and the Vice President. We believe that this year, a symbolic year for Ukraine, the United States will definitely be with us and be our guest on official and unofficial visits," Zelensky said.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila