She will collect information about how the situation has changed and pass it to EU and NATO officials.

Prime Minister of the Republic of Estonia Kaja Kallas is leaving for Donbas, eastern Ukraine, on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.

She announced this at a joint briefing with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in Kyiv on Monday, May 17, an UNIAN correspondent reported.

"Tomorrow, I'm leaving for the east of Ukraine and will be there on the contact line. I would like to know more about how the situation has changed there," she said.

According to the Estonian Prime Minister, the collected information will then be passed to European Union and NATO officials.

