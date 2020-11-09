The agreed document may emerge by the next TCG meeting on November 10.

The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) is set to prepare a single plan for the Donbas settlement, taking into account the positions of all parties involved.

That's according to Leonid Kravchuk, chair of the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group, who spoke with Russia's TASS state-owned news agency in a move unusual for most Ukrainian officials.

"This document will be neither Ukrainian, nor Russian, and nor will it will be authored by the ORDLO (temporarily occupied areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions]. This will be a document of the Trilateral Contact Group, which, at the suggestion of Ms [Heidi] Grau, prepared an instruction to Mr. Pierre Morel – he is an ambassador for political issues in the system of Minsk agreements – so that he would combine the proposals of all parties in one document that we will discuss," said Kravchuk.

Read alsoOutdated: Ukraine delegation chief says Minsk deal should be reviewedHe also expressed hope that the agreed plan will emerge before the next TCG meeting, which has been scheduled for November 10.

He noted that Ukraine has fulfilled its part of the task, having handed its version for other parties to study. Kravchuk also said that if an agreement is reached, the document can be signed by all parties to the TCG.

Donbas Action Plan

The Action Plan for Donbas was announced by the Office of the President after the latest TCG meeting. The Office said the plan should be developed using the proposals put forward at the meeting of the Normandy Four leaders' advisors.

On November 5, the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group named five main points of the new Action Plan.

Memo

The Trilateral Contact Group on Ukraine is a group of representatives from Ukraine, the Russian Federation, and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe that was formed as means to facilitate a diplomatic resolution to the war in the Donbas region of Ukraine.

The so-called ORDLO (the occupied areas of Donbas) are not party to the Trilateral Contact Group.

Ukraine sees the internationally unrecognized entities as Russian proxy forces enjoying Moscow's comprehensive support.

Author: UNIAN