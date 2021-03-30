Yermak said the United States could play a more active role in promoting peace talks on Donbas.

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak has had a phone conversation with National Security Adviser to the President of the United States Jacob Sullivan, during which they have discussed the recent escalation in Donbas.

In particular, Yermak spoke about the security situation on the contact line in Donbas. He noted there had been a dangerous trend toward an increase the number of ceasefire violations and the number of the killed in recent weeks, as reported by the presidential press service.

"Last Friday, March 26, we lost four of our soldiers in one day," Yermak said.

He added the United States could play a more active role in promoting peace talks on ending the war in Donbas.

Read alsoKyiv reacts to Kremlin's intention to hold Donbas talks with France, Germany behind Ukraine's backYermak also said the Center for Countering Disinformation had been established on Zelensky's initiative and its head would be introduced to the public soon.

In turn, Sullivan stressed the importance of cooperation in combating disinformation.

"We have something to learn from you in the fight against disinformation. We hope for the possibility of further cooperation in this area," he said.

Sullivan also noted Ukraine's reform efforts. He stressed the United States would help Ukraine achieve its political, economic and security goals.

He also assured of readiness to continue assisting Ukraine in gaining full NATO membership.

Escalation in Donbas: Shelling near Shumy on March 26

On March 26, 2021, four Ukrainian soldiers were killed and another two were wounded in enemy shelling near the village of Shumy in Donbas, eastern Ukraine.

The Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group called for an emergency internal meeting. Zelensky also announced negotiations involving Normandy Four leaders, including the Russian president.

Reporting by UNIAN