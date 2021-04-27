The president spoke for modernizing and updating the settlement process.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky is in favor of upgrading several clauses of the Minsk Agreements and involving other "powerful world players" in the negotiation process to resolve the Donbas crisis.

The statement came as the president spoke during a working trip to Kherson region, according to his Office's press service.

In particular, Zelensky sees as a viable option engaging other states in peace negotiations, which he believes would contribute to a quicker end to the war in Donbas.

Read alsoU.S. Secretary of State Blinken may visit Ukraine in May – CNN"It can be an expansion of the Normandy format, a separate, parallel format with other countries, with very serious, powerful players. That's not only because they are powerful, but because they are willing to help Ukraine bring an end to the war. I think this is the right decision," he said.

The president also spoke in favor of the modernization and renewal of the Minsk negotiation process.

"I believe Minsk [agreements should be flexible. Nobody says Minsk should be shut down. Its several points though need to be updated," the Ukrainian leader said.

Zelensky on Minsk negotiation process

On April 26, in an interview with the Financial Times, Volodymyr Zelensky said the Minsk negotiation process on Donbas should be flexible.

"There are two options: we can change the Minsk format, adjust it. Or we can use some other format. The speed matters. The pace of this process matters because we are losing people every day," he said.

As the newspaper notes, Zelensky called for expanding the Normandy Four group by involving the United States, Britain, and Canada.

Translation: Yevgeny Matyushenko