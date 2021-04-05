The timing of the event has not been disclosed yet.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and French President Emmanuel Macron may hold talks this week.

The escalation of the situation in Donbas and the coordination of the sides' stance in this regard will be on the agenda of the event, the media outlet ZN.UA reported with reference to sources.

Read alsoPresident's Office comments on Merkel-Macron-Putin talks without ZelenskyThe talks were supposed to take place after a recent videoconference between Merkel, Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin, but were postponed for the confirmation of possible timeslots.

Merkel-Macron-Putin talks: Background

On March 30, 2021, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron held a phone talk with Russian President Vladimir Putin and called on Russia to take on obligations to stabilize the ceasefire in Donbas.

They also discussed prospects for the registration of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 in the EU, the situation in Libya, the Iranian nuclear program, and relations between Russia and the EU.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila