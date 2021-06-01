He will focus on a wide range of foreign policy and strategic partnership issues.

Former Ukraine's Ambassador to Turkey Andriy Sybiha has been appointed Deputy Head of the President's Office.

He will focus on a wide range of foreign policy and strategic partnership issues, as reported by the presidential press service.

At the same time, Ihor Zhovkva will take up the post of Deputy Head of the President's Office for European and Euro-Atlantic integration.

Zhovkva will coordinate cooperation with the Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine and the Verkhovna Rada.

"Today's developments in the globalized world, without a doubt, require even more pro-active stance and initiative on our part. That is why the president needs the most diverse, professional, and timely relevant expertise – at a fast pace and in professional moderation," Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak said.

"Ukraine is interested in building equal and mutually beneficial cooperation with all our partners in international relations. Systematic work is the main condition for its success. The potential of all Ukrainian government institutions must be used 100% so that we can ensure our country's full integration into the European Union and NATO, as defined by President Volodymyr Zelensky," he added.

Background

On May 19, President Zelensky dismissed Andrii Sybiha from the post of Ukraine's Ambassador to Turkey.

Sybiha had been appointed Ambassador to Turkey in August 2016.

Prior to his appointment as ambassador, Sybiha served as Director of the Consular Service Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila, Translating by Yevgeny Matyushenko