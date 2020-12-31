The Deputy Prime Minister stressed that the bond uniting Ukraine and the West is strong as never before.

Olga Stefanishyna, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic integration, notes that in 2021 Ukraine's integration into the European Union and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization will further strengthen.

"Happy New Year, dear partners! Christmas tree 2020 was a challenging year, but hard times also reveal true partnerships & remind us of what is really important. The bond uniting Ukraine and the West is strong as never before. In 2021, we will reinforce further our integration into the EU & NATO," Stefanishyna wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky, when asked by a New York Times journalist, whether Ukraine is ready to fulfill Russia's demands to drop NATO prospects as a price for peace, Zelensky replied that neither the Minsk Agreements nor Normandy Four accords contain any reservations on NATO membership.

Members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization have expressed readiness to further boost practical support to Ukraine and Georgia, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in early December.

In turn, chief of the NATO Representation in Ukraine Alexander Vinnikov also took to Twitter to record his New Year's greetings to Ukrainian partners.

"This year wasn't easy for any of us. But it once again showed the importance of mutual support and cooperation. A striking achievement this year was the granting to Ukraine of the Enhanced Opportunities Partner status," Vinnikov noted.

Also, he recalled that joint programs and projects were adapted to new conditions and "moved to the virtual space."

Author: UNIAN