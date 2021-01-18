He will hold a number of official meetings.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó's visit to Kyiv is scheduled for January 27.

This was announced by Deputy Head of the Ukrainian President's Office Ihor Zhovkva in an interview for the TV news service TSN.ua, the presidential press service reported on January 18.

In his words, the new diplomatic year starts with the Hungarian foreign minister's visit to Kyiv.

"On January 27, the Hungarian Foreign Minister will arrive in Ukraine at Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba's invitation and hold a number of official meetings. In particular, the whole range of issues will be discussed," Zhovkva said.

As UNIAN reported earlier, Kuleba announced his Hungarian counterpart's visit to Ukraine at a briefing on January 14.

Ukraine-Hungary diplomacy: Recent developments

Relations between Ukraine and Hungary deteriorated after the adoption of a new law on education by the Verkhovna Rada in the fall of 2017.

Hungary has been blocking NATO-Ukraine Commission (NUC) meetings, claiming that the rights of Hungarians living in Ukraine have been violated by provisions of the law, which determines that the official language, Ukrainian, should be the language of instruction at education institutions.

In addition, during local elections in the fall of 2020, Hungarian officials while visiting Zakarpattia region were campaigning for Ukraine's ethnic Hungarian KMKSZ Party. Kyiv put them on the so-called stop list.

Author: UNIAN