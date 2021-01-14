The top diplomat is expected to arrive late January.

Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba and his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto have agreed to hold talks in Kyiv amid a pressing crisis in relations between the two countries.

Minister Kuleba has confirmed to Europeiska Pravda that the visit has been scheduled for the end of the month.

"To us, Hungary is an important partner and close neighbor. Neighbors sometimes argue, but then they have to put up, because they remain neighbors. Therefore, we agreed that in late January my colleague Peter Szijjarto will visit Kyiv to discuss the situation in bilateral relations and ways to address issues based on the principle of mutual respect," the minister said in a comment.

Other sources of the publication also said that the visit was scheduled for the last week of January, after the Administration reshuffle in the United States.

Read alsoBudapest's support for Hungarians in Zakarpattia can't cross "red lines" – FM KulebaEP reports this will not be an official meeting of the intergovernmental commission, which was the basis for Kuleba's meetings latest meetings with Szijjarto, but a personal move by the Hungarian minister to find a way out of the crisis.

Latest row between Ukraine and Hungary

Hungary has been trying to block Ukraine's advance toward stronger cooperation with NATO over the contested issues around the language clause of the law on education adopted in 2017

Hungary has been blocking the Ukraine-NATO Commission meetings claiming the alleged violations of minority rights over the clause of the law obliging schools to have Ukrainian as language of instruction.

On November 30, the SBU conducted a number of raids in Zakarpattia region, targeting, among others, leader of the Party of Hungarians of Ukraine Vasyl Brenzovych.

Detectives investigate allegedly bogus contracts concluded by Hungarian charitable foundations. According to security officials, some of the investigated actions could have been to the detriment of Ukraine's national security, including state sovereignty.

Earlier, observers from NGO Civil Network OPORA reported that Hungarian officials had campaigned for KMKSZ Ukrajnai Magyar Party (the Party of Hungarians of Ukraine) while visiting Zakarpattia region during local elections.

Subsequently, Ukraine put two Hungarian officials on the stoplist.

Commissioner of the Government of Hungary for Cooperation between Hungary's Szabolcs-Szatmar-Bereg County and Zakarpattia region, Mr. Istvan Grezsa on November 24 was refused entry into Ukraine due to the existing ban.

Following SBU searches on November 30, Hungarian authorities summoned the Ukrainian ambassador in Budapest, while Szijjarto referred to the raids as an "incomprehensible political swing in relation to Hungarian parties."

Author: UNIAN