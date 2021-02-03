The aircraft are not allowed to enter the Ukrainian airspace.

The planes owned by Members of Parliament from the Opposition Platform - For Life Party Viktor Medvedchuk and Taras Kozak, who used them to fly to Russia, have been blacklisted in a latest round of Ukrainian sanctions.

The relevant decision was made last Friday, the media outlet ZN.UA reported with reference to its own sources in the SBU Security Service of Ukraine.

The aircraft were registered in Moldova after the U.S. had announced its plans to impose sanctions against Medvedchuk.

Medvedchuk and Kozak would use them for trips from Ukraine to Russia after direct flights between the two countries had been suspended, it said.

The sanctions provide for a ban for these aircraft to enter the Ukrainian airspace, landings, etc. They are also prohibited from taking passengers on the territory of Ukraine.

Sanctions against Kozak and his TV channels: What is known

On February 2, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky enacted a National Security and Defense Council decision of February 2, 2021, to impose sanctions on MP Taras Kozak and a number of TV channels Kozak owns, including 112 Ukraine, NewsOne, and ZIK.

After that, the channels were immediately disconnected from broadcasting.

Author: UNIAN