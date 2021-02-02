Security officials have sanctioned an MP with the pro-Russian political force and a number of TV channels associated with Putin's political operative in Ukraine, Viktor Medvedchuk.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has put into force a decision by the National Security and Defense Council of February 2, 2021, on applying sanctions against MP Taras Kozak, who is believed to be an ally of Viktor Medvedchuk, and a number of TV channels Kozak owns, including 112 Ukraine, NewsOne, and ZIK.

The sanctions have been introduced for a period of five years, according to the President's Office.

The restrictive measures include the blocking of assets, restrictions on trade transactions, restriction, partial or full ban on transit of resources, flights, and shipments across Ukraine; ban on money withdrawal from Ukraine, suspension of the fulfillment of financial obligations; annulment or suspension of licenses and other permits; ban on transactions involving the sanctioned persons and entities' securities; and the ban on technology transfer and handing over ownership rights to intellectual property, Ukrayinska Pravda reports.

Background

Earlier, back in 2019, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has already set up an interim investigation commission to probe malign Russian influence on the media space through a number of Ukrainian TV channels.

Read alsoExposed: Russia's military intel behind "destructive" Telegram channels prominent in UkraineThe channels had allegedly become tools in psyops aimed at undermining defense, demoralizing Ukrainian military, provoking extremism, feeding panic, aggravating and destabilizing the socio-political and socio-economic situation, inciting ethnic and religious conflicts in Ukraine, and otherwise threatening information security of Ukraine.

In July 2019, President Volodymyr Zelensky said monopolization of the television space in Ukraine by people with pro-Russian views is inadmissible.

"People like Mr Medvedchuk will not be allowed monopolizing our Ukrainian television," added Zelensky.

As UNIAN reported earlier, Taras Kozak, who is considered to be an ally of Viktor Medvedchuk, Vladimir Putin's major political operative in Ukraine, operates a bulk of media assets in Ukraine, including three national TV channels: 112 Ukraine, NewsOne, and ZIK TV.

Author: UNIAN