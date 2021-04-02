Kravchuk also welcomes Zelensky's move to suspend the broadcasting of pro-Russian TV channels in Ukraine.

First Ukrainian President, Head of the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) on Donbas Leonid Kravchuk has made four recommendations to incumbent President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"...Listen to everyone and make decisions based on in-depth analysis. And do not rush to assess what has not yet shown a tendency," he said during the Pravo Na Vladu ("Right to Power") TV panel show on 1+1 TV Channel on April 1, 2021, as reported by the Ukrainian TSN TV news service.

Kravchuk's second recommendation is to face everyone who acts against Ukraine.

"Do everything to ensure that anyone who commits not just mistakes, but acts against Ukraine, will be punished," he said.

Also, the first president advises Zelensky should distance himself from the people who act contrary to the interests of the state.

Read alsoKravchuk: Russia sees no other way but to use forceIn addition, Kravchuk advises the incumbent president should ensure that people who live in Ukraine, use its wealth, but pursue a non-Ukrainian policy are no longer remain in power.

Kravchuk also welcomed Zelensky's move to suspend the broadcasting of pro-Russian TV channels in Ukraine, as well as sanctions against pro-Russian MP Viktor Medvedchuk.

Sanctions against pro-Russian TV channels and Medvedchuk: Background

On February 2, 2021, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky enforced a decision by the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to impose sanctions on MP Taras Kozak with the Opposition Platform – For Life party, as well as eight entities that are the founders of the 112 Ukraine, ZIK, and NewsOne TV channels that gained notoriety for spinning Russian propaganda narratives. The broadcasting of the TV channels in the digital multiplex and cable networks was suspended in the early hours of February 3.

On February 19, 2021, the NSDC decided to impose sanctions on 19 legal entities and eight individuals. In particular, sanctions shall be applied to MP from the Opposition Platform - For Life Party Viktor Medvedchuk and his wife Oksana Marchenko. All their property and assets are subject to the sanctions. According to NSDC Secretary Danilov, the SBU Security Service of Ukraine has been investigating a case under Part 5 of Article 258 (financing of terrorism), and the latest sanctions were applied to Medvedchuk, Marchenko, and other persons precisely in connection with the said probe.

