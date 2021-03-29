Kremlin spox: Putin plans no talks with Zelensky

Spokesman for the Kremlin Dmitry Peskov has said Russian President Vladimir Putin plans no talks with Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky at the moment. "There are no plans for a conversation with Zelensky yet. But if necessary, it could be arranged very quickly," Peskov said on Monday, according to the Russian news agency TASS. Read also Zelensky addresses latest human losses in Donbas war Contacts between Ukraine-Russia leadership: What is known Earlier, adviser to the head of the President's Office Oleksiy Arestovych said a conversation between Zelensky and Putin was being planned.

On March 26, 2021, four Ukrainian soldiers were killed and another two were wounded in enemy shelling in Donbas, eastern Ukraine. After that, Zelensky announced negotiations involving Normandy Four leaders, including the Russian president. Reporting by UNIAN

