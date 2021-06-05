According to Kryvonos, the relevant move is due to his refusal to "fawn."

Former Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine, Army General Serhiy Kryvonos has been dismissed from the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"I've been dismissed from the Armed Forces of Ukraine... Fired without a resignation tender," he wrote on Facebook.

Read alsoCrimea occupation: Ex-military official explains why Russian aggression saw no rebuff at onsetAccording to Kryvonos, the relevant move is due to his refusal to "fawn."

"I wanted to serve the state, but I won't and I don't know how to fawn. That is why I've been dismissed. They say there are 'no vacancies.' Although there are enough of them," he said.

Kryvonos has served in the Ukrainian Army for over 32 years.

Background

On March 12, 2019, Deputy Commander of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhiy Kryvonos was appointed NSDC Deputy Secretary by a decree of the then President Petro Poroshenko.

In December 2020, Kryvonos was dismissed from this post by incumbent President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila