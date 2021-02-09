"Russian world" is uniformity erasing identities except Russian, top diplomat tweeted.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba says Russia will not succeed in promoting the "Russian world" concept in Ukraine through "soft power," as Vladimir Putin's spox Dmitry Peskov earlier claimed.

"Moscow wasn't able to promote 'Russian world' in Ukraine with tanks. Soft power won't work either. 'Russian world' is uniformity erasing identities except Russian. Ukrainian world is diversity and freedom. Thus Ukrainian-speaking, Russian-speaking and all other Ukrainians defend it," he wrote on Twitter on February 9, 2021.

On February 8, Russian leader's Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov declared Ukraine part of the territory covered by the so-called "Russian world."

Moscow has vowed to apply "soft power" to promote the concept in Ukraine.

