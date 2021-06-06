Each country should walk a unique path toward addressing own issues, the security official says.

Critics of the bill on the status of oligarchs, authored by the president's office, should not look abroad to find templates for such legislative act, believes Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Oleksiy Danilov.

"Observing the heated discussion that unfolded around the discussion of the bill on oligarchs submitted to parliament by President Volodymyr Zelensky, I often come across a popular thesis about the lack of similar legal acts in Europe, America, or elsewhere in the world," Danilov wrote on Facebook Sunday.

In this regard, the NSDC secretary stated the need "to have the courage to make decisions and not to look for ready-made templates."

"If there's no precedent, we will create it, if there are no analogies, they will be there. Each country has an individual story and an individual approach to finding the only 'prescription drugs' that will be effective rather than becoming another useless imported placebo. The Ukrainian situation associated with the existence of an oligarchic-clan economy is unique in its own way, and if the problem hasn't been solved by traditional bureaucratic tools for the past 30 years, then extraordinary and non-trivial measures are needed," Danilov said.

He believes it's worse to remain idle in conditions of a "threat to the country's existence."

Read alsoBipartisan support for Ukraine in U.S. Congress vital to strategic partnership – FM Kuleba"And all criticism by pessimists and those 'dependent ones' is a good incentive for us, confirming that we are moving in the right direction," Danilov summed up.

Law on oligarchs

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has tabled a bill in parliament to eliminate the oligarchic system in Ukraine.

Draft law No. 5599 on preventing threats to national security associated with the excessive influence of persons with significant economic or political heft in public life (oligarchs) was tabled as an urgent one.

Also, Volodymyr Zelensky says the issue of oligarchs' status is to be decided in a national referendum.

Translation: Yevgeny Matyushenko