The head of the presidential political force sees no reason for the early Parliament dissolution.

Following the latest local elections, the Servant of the People parliamentary faction has no intention to reformat the existing coalition.

That's according to the Party chief Oleksandr Kornienko, RBC-Ukraine reports.

The political force, he says, will analyze the performance of its regional units and campaign teams.

No intensification of any centrifugal processes is being observed in the faction at the moment, the party leader added.

"I see no prerequisites for reformatting the coalition or similar processes in Parliament," said Kornienko.

Also, the head of the presidential political force sees no reason for the early dissolution of the Verkhovna Rada.

Rumors or mono-coalition split

Head of the Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada, David Arahamia, admitted the possibility of a split in Parliament's mono-majority.

"There are such scenarios and they are being worked out," he said, answering a reporter's question.

Author: UNIAN