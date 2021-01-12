Earlier, Yermak said the Normandy Four advisors' meeting was likely to take place in January.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's chief of staff Andriy Yermak has arrived in Berlin to take part in a meeting of the advisors to the leaders of the Normandy Four states – Ukraine, Germany, France, and Russia.

The relevant message has been posted by the President's Office on Telegram.

Deputy head of Russian President Vladimir Putin's Administration Dmitry Kozak has also arrived in the German capital city, as reported by the Russian news agency RIA Novosti.

Read alsoPresident's Office names priorities in 2021The officials are expected to discuss "the implementation of the results of the 2019 summit in terms of a political settlement."

The consultations have not yet begun, according to the Ukrainian President's Office.

Earlier, Yermak said the Normandy Four advisors' meeting was likely to take place in January.

Background

The Normandy format is a type of meetings in a quadripartite format, involving Ukraine, Germany, France, and Russia, where issues of Russian armed aggression against Ukraine are discussed.

The name of the format comes from the meeting of the heads of the four states, which first took place on June 6, 2014, in the town of Benouville, the Normandy region in northwestern France.

Author: UNIAN