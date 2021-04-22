The Russian leader claims that the Ukrainian authorities have allegedly taken many steps to destroy bilateral relations.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has responded his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky's offer to meet in Donbas, eastern Ukraine, as part of the peace talks.

Putin announced during a press briefing with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

According to him, the incumbent Ukrainian authorities have allegedly taken many steps to destroy bilateral relations with Russia. In particular, he mentioned the alleged curbs on the use of the Russian language in Ukraine, "an attempt to destroy" the Russian Orthodox Church in Ukraine, and he "stood up" for the rights of Russians and Russian-speaking citizens.

"There have been many steps aimed at destroying our relations, which we can only regret. But if President Zelensky would like to start restoring these relations, we would only welcome it," Putin said.

Putin advised Zelensky should discuss the Donbas issue with leaders of illegal armed formations, and said Moscow could be directly contacted only if other topics are involved.

