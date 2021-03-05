He had been illegally held behind bars for over four years.

One of the Kremlin's political prisoners from Ukraine, Hlib Shabliy, has been released from prison and successfully returned to his home country.

That's according to the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba.

Read alsoEx-Kremlin hostages from Ukraine kick off platform to free political prisoners held by Russia"I congratulate Kremlin's political prisoner Hlib Shabliy on his return to Ukraine! For more than four years, the Kremlin had illegally kept him imprisoned in the occupied Crimea and in the Russian Federation, full term. After the release, Ukrainian consuls in Novosibirsk, Moscow, and Minsk assisted with his two-day return from Siberia," Kuleba wrote on Twitter.

Case of "Ukrainian saboteurs"

In August 2016, Russia's FSB security agency said its operatives detained in the temporarily occupied Crimea of ​​a group of what they claimed were "Ukrainian saboteurs" who had allegedly been plotting terrorist attacks on the occupied peninsula.

Among the detainees was Hlib Shabliy, as well as Yevhen Panov, Andriy Zakhtey, Volodymyr Prysich, Volodymyr Dudko, Dmytro Shtyblikov, Oleksiy Besarabov, and Oleksiy Stohniy.

Reporting by UNIAN