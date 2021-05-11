The SBU is taking measures to locate MP Medvedchuk to hand him the charge papers.

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Iryna Venediktova has signed suspicion notices issued in the names of the two Ukrainian lawmakers, charging them with high treason.

Although the top prosecutor stopped short of revealing the names of the people's deputies in question, Ukrayinska Pravda says the charges target Vladimir Putin's main political operative in Ukraine Viktor Medvedchuk, as well as the latter's ally Taras Kozak.

"My colleagues from law enforcement agencies and I completed multiple investigative actions, received many expert opinions, and interrogated valuable witnesses during the pre-trial investigation," Venediktova wrote on Facebook. "The work was done efficiently, and we did everything possible to vacuum-seal all information [on the case]."

The two MPs are both suspected of high treason and attempted plunder of national resources in the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea, Venediktova said.

Medvedchuk is yet to be located by the SBU, to be handed over the motion for his detention.

"1. You can't consider Crimea part of another state. 2. You can't facilitate and directly participate in the transfer of valuable documents concerning Ukrainian natural resources worth UAH 38 billion. 3. You can't become a legal successor of Ukrainian property belonging to Ukrainian citizens. 4. You can't disclose classified information. 5. You can't create an army of information clowns and puppet them to your own anti-Ukrainian interests," the prosecutor general wrote.

Earlier today, law enforcers raided Viktor Medvedchuk's residence in Kyiv to conduct a warranted search.

Sanctions against Medvedchuk: Background

On February 2, 2021, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky enforced a decision by the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to impose sanctions on MP Taras Kozak with the Opposition Platform – For Life Party, as well as eight entities that are the founders of the 112 Ukraine, ZIK, and NewsOne TV channels that gained notoriety for spinning Russian propaganda narratives. The broadcasting of the TV channels in the digital multiplex and cable networks was suspended in the early hours of February 3.

On February 19, 2021, the NSDC decided to impose sanctions on 19 legal entities and eight individuals. In particular, sanctions shall be applied to MP from the Opposition Platform - For Life Party Viktor Medvedchuk and his wife Oksana Marchenko. All their property and assets are subject to sanctions.

According to NSDC Secretary Danilov, the SBU Security Service of Ukraine has been investigating a case under Part 5 of Article 258 (financing of terrorism), and the latest sanctions were applied to Medvedchuk, Marchenko, and other persons precisely in connection with the said probe.

Medvedchuk has lodged an appeal with the Supreme Court of Ukraine against the decree on the sanctions slapped on him.

Translation: Yevgeny Matyushenko