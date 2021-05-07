There is "great hope" to see Biden in Ukraine this year when Ukraine marks the 30th anniversary of its Independence.

During the Kyiv visit of U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on Thursday, the issue of setting up a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. President Joe Biden was discussed, says chief of the Ukraine President's Office, Andriy Yermak.

A specific date for the summit is yet to be set, Yermak said.

"But there is reason to believe the summit will be held soon given the interest displayed at a high level – both on the part of the Ukrainian president, and – as we heard from the secretary of state – on the part of President Biden," said the head of the President's Office.

Yermak also recalled that 2021 is a special year for Ukraine in light of the upcoming 30th anniversary of the country's Independence.

"Therefore, there is great hope to see President Biden in Ukraine this year," the official added.

Background

At a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, President Volodymyr Zelensky asked his counterpart to convey to U.S. President Joseph Biden the invitation to come visit Ukraine.

Blinken said he would pass the invitation on and that, while the global pandemic remains a challenge, time will eventually be found to organize such trip for President Biden.

Translation: Yevgeny Matyushenko