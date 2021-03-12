Kuleba calls on Russia to abandon its aggressive policy against Ukraine.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs calls on the European Union to be ready to strengthen restrictive measures against Russia in the event of further escalation of the Kremlin's aggression against Ukraine.

That's according to a commentary by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine on the extension of EU sanctions against a number of individuals and entities for Russian aggression against Ukraine.

Read alsoUN tells of human rights violations in occupied CrimeaIn particular, Ukrainian diplomats say the move to prolong restrictions "is unconditional evidence that the EU remains a reliable partner of Ukraine in its struggle to restore sovereignty and territorial integrity."

"The Russian Federation must immediately cease its aggression against Ukraine and return to fulfilling its international legal and political obligations. In the event of further continuation and escalation of aggressive actions by Russia against Ukraine, the response of the international community must be adequate, and sanctions must be strengthened," the statement says.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba via Twitter welcomed the EU decision to extend Russia sanctions for undermining the territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence of Ukraine.

"I welcome EUCouncil's decision to extend sanctions on 177 persons & 48 entities involved in Russian aggression against Ukraine. EU sanctions should remain until Ukraine's sovereignty & territorial integrity are fully restored. Russia must cease its aggression against Ukraine," Kuleba tweeted.

Reporting by UNIAN