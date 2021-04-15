Ukraine welcomes Washington's response to Moscow's "global malign interference."

Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, has taken to Twitter to voice praise for the latest round of sanctions Washington imposed on Russia.

"Ukraine welcomes the new set of US sanctions on Russia to hold the Kremlin accountable for the ongoing occupation & gross human rights violations in Crimea," Dmytro Kuleba tweeted Thursday, April 15.

Read alsoBiden declares "national emergency" over threat posed by RussiaThe top diplomat added that Ukraine also welcomes U.S. response to Russia's "global malign interference, including in US elections."

"Democracy must be protected," Kuleba concluded.

Latest sanctions: Background

On April 15, the United States introduced new sanctions against the Russian Federation over malicious cyber activities and meddling in U.S. presidential elections.

Restrictions have been applied to Russia's sovereign debt, as well as 32 entities and individuals.

Also, the U.S. is expelling 10 Russian diplomats.

Translation: Yevgeny Matyushenko