It lays down signals "Ukraine has asked for," showing Russia "possible costs of extending its aggression" against Ukraine.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba says he is "grateful to European Parliament for a robust response to Russian security threats."

"Moscow must cease its aggression. The illegal blockade in the Black and Azov seas must end, freedom of navigation restored. We welcome the call for a permanent navigation monitoring in the Kerch Strait," the top diplomat tweeted Thursday, shortly after the Resolution was adopted.

He has praised the "signals Ukraine has asked for, clearly showing Russia possible costs of extending its aggression," among which there is "oil and gas embargo, disconnection from SWIFT, asset freezes for Russian oligarchs."

Read alsoU.S. in OSCE calls on Russia to unblock Kerch StraitUkraine has also welcomed the EP's call to stop Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline construction and Rosatom's nuclear projects in Europe.

EP Resolution on Russia: Background

The European Parliament on Thursday, April 29, adopted a tough resolution targeting Russia laying down harsh sanction measures in case Russian troops invade Ukraine.

MEPs have also warned Russia of the "severe price" of an actual invasion of Ukraine, the move that would be in gross violation of international law.

In such circumstances, "imports of oil and gas from Russia to the EU be immediately stopped, while Russia should be excluded from the SWIFT payment system, and all assets in the EU of oligarchs close to the Russian authorities and their families in the EU need to be frozen and their visas cancelled."

The Resolution also called on "friendly countries" to step up their military support to Ukraine and provision of defensive weapons, which is in line with Article 51 of the UN Charter that allows individual and collective self-defense.

Translation: Yevgeny Matyushenko