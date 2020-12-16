A total of 64 countries have backed the updated text of the resolution, 23 countries voted against it, and 86 abstained.

The UN General Assembly at a plenary session on December 16 adopted the resolution on the situation of human rights in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea occupied by the Russian Federation.

The Chair has declared the relevant decision at the meeting broadcast on the UN website.

Countries that voted against the resolution

Angola, Armenia, Belarus, Burundi, Cambodia, China, Comoros, Cuba, North Korea, Eritrea, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Myanmar, Nicaragua, Philippines, Serbia, Sudan, Syria, Venezuela, and Zimbabwe.

Read alsoUkraine at UNGA votes against Russia's draft resolution on glorification of Stalin's regimeThe key element of the new resolution is the call on the international community to strengthen pressure on Russia to make Moscow fulfill its international obligations as an occupying power.

UN stance on Crimea: Background

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on December 7 backed the updated draft resolution titled: "Problem of the militarization of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, Ukraine, as well as parts of the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov."

The adopted resolution indicates that the militarization of Crimea by the Russian Federation as the occupying power remains in the spotlight of the international community. The transformation of Crimea into a huge military base is considered as a direct threat to security and stability in the region, MFA Ukraine has noted.

The resolution condemns Russia's ongoing occupation of Crimea and stresses that it constitutes a threat to international security.

The resolution affirms that the seizure of Crimea by force is illegal and is a violation of international law, thus the occupied territories must be immediately returned back to Ukraine.

Author: UNIAN