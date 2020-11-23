He is going back to his usual office routine, Yermak wrote.

Head of the Ukrainian President's Office Andriy Yermak's latest COVID-19 tests returned negative.

The official went on Facebook to personally break the news.

"Coronavirus is left behind – the test showed a negative result. I'm getting back to working as usual. Friends, once again I ask everyone to take safety measures responsibly. I wish health to you and your loved ones!" Yermak wrote.

Background

On November 9, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said he had tested positive for coronavirus.

On the same day, Yermak also announced that he had contracted the coronavirus.

Both have been admitted to a Kyiv-based Feofania hospital.

Ukraine said 10,945 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of November 23, 2020.

The country could be put on full lockdown once daily COVID-19 cases reach 30,000, says Health Minister Maksym Stepanov.

Author: UNIAN