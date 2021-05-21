The president says he is "very cautious about giving assessments that can lead to escalation."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has avoided directly answering a question following his press conference on May 20 when asked if he could call Russian President Vladimir Putin a killer.

"Yes or no?" a female journalist of the Pryamiy TV Channel asked Zelensky.

The president did not give a direct answer:

"A hundred people may be killed in Donbas tomorrow because of your question. What would you do?... Goodbye. "

Earlier, speaking about Putin during the press conference, Zelensky said that he was "very cautious about giving assessments that could lead to escalation."

As UNIAN reported earlier, during his interview with ABC News on March 16, 2021, U.S. President Joe Biden agreed that Russian President Vladimir Putin was a "killer."

Translation: Akulenko Olena