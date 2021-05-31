The issues that could violate the Constitution would not be put up for a referendum, the advisor said.

Mykhailo Podolyak, an anti-crisis communications advisor to Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak, has said a referendum on Donbas will be held if the negotiation process requires it.

That's according to the RBC Ukraine news agency.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky said he didn't rule out a referendum on the Donbas issue. At a press conference on May 20, Zelensky said the format of the referendum could be initiated "by the people of Ukraine."

Read alsoRada chair sees "no global issues" to be submitted to referendum any time soonAccording to Podolyak, this doesn't mean the issue of Donbas will be one of the first ones to be submitted for public vote.

"Ukraine is doing everything possible to find a diplomatic path that will ensure a real long-lasting peace. If an all-Ukrainian referendum may become one of the stages on this path, it is necessary to take into account the fuses that are already fixed in the law that's been adopted," the official said.

Podolyak underscored that the issues that could violate the Constitution would not be put up for a referendum.

