Zelensky comments on his move to block TV channels in Ukraine

The Ukrainian leader sees a fight for independence as a fight for the truth and European values.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has commented on his move to block a number of TV channels, saying he strongly supports the freedom of speech, but not propaganda financed by the aggressor country. "Sanctions is a difficult decision. Ukraine strongly supports freedom of speech. Not propaganda financed by the aggressor country that undermines Ukraine on its way to EU & EuroAtlantic integration. Fight for independence is fight in the information war for truth & European values," he wrote on Twitter on February 3, 2021. Read also Pro-Russian Opposition Platform seeks Zelensky's impeachment over TV sanctions Sanctions against TV channels: What is known On February 2, Zelensky enacted a National Security and Defense Council decision of February 2, 2021, to impose sanctions on Member of Parliament Taras Kozak and a number of TV channels Kozak owns, such as 112 Ukraine, NewsOne, and ZIK.

After that, the channels were immediately disconnected from broadcasting. Author: UNIAN

If you see a spelling error on our site, select it and press Ctrl+Enter