Zelensky comments on his move to block TV channels in Ukraine / Photo from UNIAN
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has commented on his move to block a number of TV channels, saying he strongly supports the freedom of speech, but not propaganda financed by the aggressor country.
"Sanctions is a difficult decision. Ukraine strongly supports freedom of speech. Not propaganda financed by the aggressor country that undermines Ukraine on its way to EU & EuroAtlantic integration. Fight for independence is fight in the information war for truth & European values," he wrote on Twitter on February 3, 2021.
Read alsoPro-Russian Opposition Platform seeks Zelensky's impeachment over TV sanctionsSanctions against TV channels: What is known
- On February 2, Zelensky enacted a National Security and Defense Council decision of February 2, 2021, to impose sanctions on Member of Parliament Taras Kozak and a number of TV channels Kozak owns, such as 112 Ukraine, NewsOne, and ZIK.
- After that, the channels were immediately disconnected from broadcasting.