Russian President Vladimir Putin's response to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's peace talk proposal testifies to the fact that the Russian Federation cannot endlessly raise the stakes and escalate, and the direct negotiation aspect is important to it.

This opinion was shared by Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to the chief of the President's Office in a comment for an UNIAN correspondent.

"It is obvious that Mr. Putin's answer – it was a quick and subject-related answer – testifies to the importance of the direct negotiation aspect for Russia as well. Well, one cannot endlessly raise the stakes and escalate aggression. Sooner or later, one needs to talk and talk on the particular subject," he said.

Podolyak says the Russian president has quite clearly outlined his position: "I'm ready to talk."

