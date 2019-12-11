Number of victims of Odesa college fire grows to 13

Another body was found on Wednesday evening.

The number of confirmed victims of a massive fire that broke out in Odesa's Economics, Law and Hospitality College on December 4 has grown to 13.

Another body was found at 18:25 Kyiv time on Wednesday, December 11, the State Emergency Service's Main Department in Odesa region told UNIAN.

Yet, the authorities are to establish the victim's identity.

Read alsoZelensky wants to know causes of Odesa college fire

Three people are still missing.

As UNIAN reported earlier, a fire broke out on the third floor of a six-story education block of Odesa's Economics, Law and Hospitality College on the morning of December 4. The area of the fire covered 4,000 square meters. The block housed 19 different organizations and establishments.

Earlier, 12 people, including a rescuer, were declared dead. Thirty people were injured.

Criminal proceedings were initiated under Part 2 of Article 270 (violation of fire safety rules) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The police are considering two theories: the use of malfunctioning electrical equipment and an arson attack.

On December 10, Principal of Odesa's Economics, Law and Hospitality College Liubov Kocherha was notified of suspicion and placed under house arrest 24/7. She is charged with neglect of duty.